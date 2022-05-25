‘Why are we not fixing this?’: C.O. groups gather in support of gun legislation, against gun-related violence
(Update: Adding video, comments from Lift Every Voice, Moms Demand Action, gun law attorney)
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A day after the school shooting in Texas, groups gathered in downtown Bend advocating against gun violence.
Theil Larson is the head of the Peace and Justice Team at First Presbyterian Church in Bend and a member of Lift Every Voice Oregon.
The statewide group, made up mostly of current and former pastors, is advocating for mandatory background checks, safety and training, and 10-round ammunition limits for gun owners.
“Because within minutes, hundreds can be killed and that just doesn’t make any sense,” Larson said.
They were outside the downtown Bend Library, gathering signatures for initiative IP-17.
If the group gets 140,000 valid signatures by July, the “Reduction of Gun Violence Act” will be on the November ballot.
They've been at it for four months and said they have gotten mostly positive feedback.
“People have been very, very good.” Larson said. “There’s very few people who turn us down, who feel like it’s not a good idea.”
At this point, Larson isn’t sure what first inspired the initiative.
“So it’s not one particular shooting, it's all of them -- again and again and again,” Larson said.
While Lift Every Voice had been planning to gather signatures for a few days, Moms Demand Action was gathered just down the street in downtown Bend, in much more of a direct response to the school shooting in Texas.
Brandy Steelhammer is the Central Oregon leader for Moms Demand Action.
“I’m angry,’ Steelhammer said. “It’s hard to be a gun violence prevention advocate and watch this happen over and over.”
She said she's lost five people to gun violence, and she wants people to know change is possible, but it could take some deep reflection.
“We can fix this if we want to, and we need to take a really hard look at ourselves and ask ourselves why we don’t want to -- why are we not fixing this?” Steelhammer said.
Steelhammer said she supports background checks for every gun purchase, and pointed out why she believes America's gun-related violence statistically is worse than nearly every other developed country.
“They have mental illness, they have divorce, they use social media, they have problems just like we do in America,” Steelhammer said of the other countries. “What we in America are unique with is, we have a gun culture, where we are putting guns above the lives of our children.”
NewsChannel 21 also spoke with Shawn Kollie, a gun law attorney in Medford, who says further gun legislation like IP-17 is not necessary and will not be effective.
He noted Oregon already requires state and federal background checks for gun owners, and adding these extra parameters will “turn law-abiding citizens into criminals” and will not prevent tragedies like the one that befell Uvalde, Texas.
Comments
53 Comments
Brilliant idea. Criminals most certainly will abide by the law.
Schools are often picked as a target since they are all gun free zones, even in Texas.
Dont they always??
For anyone believing this bill will solve anything please describe in detail how any of the provisions in this bill would have prevented the recent mass shootings that have occurred.
It will do NOTHING!! Just a knee jerk reaction and whittle away at the 2A.
nope, not this time. Make the ARs and all their mags illegal, no grandfather clause nonsense. Enough of the murdered children. The pistol brace & suppressor wanna-b solider Boyz will just have to suck it up
Lol
No, this will not do anything at all. The gun was used by a mentally ill person. So blame the gun, brilliant. Just another liberal with no clue. Oh, I dont own an AR either.
So, do you have another (valid) idea that you’re willing to support?
Such a wrong position. You do realize an individual who is this crazy could do the exact same thing in a room full of children in a classroom with only a knife, or a pressure cooker, or anything else that can easily be turned into something heinous. Horrible to think about for sure but The weapon would not matter. They can not fight back. Banning a certain gun does absolutely nothing. The ONLY thing that stopped the individual was a gun. Had more been armed in the school would it have stopped sooner? No one will know, but it sure would have given them a chance. Creating soft targets could be the worst historical policy ever created.
Not only no, but #%^*! NO.
How many murdered children will it take for you to give up your poser ARs??
You can say that.. but I’d hate to be you if foreign troops are marching into Oregon, or when people are rioting and looting for whatever new reason they have. Defend yourself with some pepper spray when SHTF, and let me know how that works out.
I won’t ever give up my AR. But then I’ve never shot anything with it other than paper targets, tin cans, and golf balls.
Not only no, but absolutely no.
That will be a quick loser in court.
Oh geez, here we go again. Punish the legal gun owners for two mentally ill whack jobs. The background checks are already in place so its a mute point and just one of the lefts talking points. Also the curtailing on concealed carry which is total garbage. Limiting to 10 rounds is another fairy tale. So you get 3 10’s instead of a 30 rounder. Duhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!! I have zero issue with a firearm safety class. Actually a good idea. The required live fire training I think is way over the line and would only slow the process of exercising your 2A rights. Also, how is ammunition to be “less lethal”? Another talking point with zero use.
Yeah, I’d have to read the actual text to see what’s there. Agree re: “less lethal” and live fire training. What’s really needed is a way to keep the “mentally ill whack jobs” from obtaining weapons/ammo/body armor. Might need a change in HIPPA laws; one thing I’m sure of is that SOMETHING needs to be done. No more excuses.
That’s why there’s a link to the group, and the measure in the article:
https://www.lifteveryvoiceoregon.com/2022-levo-initiative
The only way for anything to be done is to stop the blame game and actually listen to and work with one another. Even compromise, which should never have been weaponized as a dirty word.
Amen to that.
Barney, after reviewing it further, it appears that listen philosophy will not solve problems. First a problem has to be recognized and accurately identified, and a cause agreed upon, before mutual cooperation on a solution will voluntarily occur. Who is the decider of who is to compromise? Contention is built in to problem solving, avoiding contention avoids the problems. It is a polite way to interact though, but avoiding problems is not virtuous.
Both sides have to compromise. And there’s the problem… if folks think only one side does, don’t bother. It’s called give and take for a reason.
That’s why they invented rock, paper, scissors, or flip a coin. That should have final jurisdiction in deciding who has to compromise. Lol!
Give and take, in a society who’s founding philosophy appears to be largely based on take. People might be more inclined to compromise if they trusted that the opposing side would also compromise. Good faith compromise and trust between sides is largely gone in this society. If a group, let’s say the Democrats were able to recognize that their agenda was based on total power acquisition, and they were willing to compromise without trying to dictate to everyone, then a work around might be possible. Reasoning isn’t possible with unreasonable people. This tribal pattern has happened so many times in history. When the group in power villainizes their designated opposition, and calls for their subjegation and ultimately elimination… that is already the end of civility.
Very well said and the factual truth. These last few years they have killed any civility.
its like with everything else. People lie, period. I sold firearms some years back and they would come in and asked me what the right answer was on the 4473’s.I refused to answer and most answered wrong so the firearm was refused. This was in NY with some of he strictest gun laws on the books. Now look at the ages of these people. Both were 18 and one had mental health issues and was treated. But because he was under 18 when treated, all that is sealed so would not show on a check. Remember this. if someone is evil and hell bent on destruction, good luck. All the laws in the world mean nothing. Oh, you cant have my wireless hole punchers either.
Misguided.
What’s funny is not a single one of these clowns will be the first one in the stack
Don’t know how to solve every shooting that happens, but I do know if felons caught in possession of a firearms (and/or) those people who commit crimes with firearms were sent to prison for life, more lives would be saved than all the new gun laws or school security measures ever proposed or imagined. In other words, they’re barking up the wrong tree. Enforce the laws on the books.
My impression is that “felon in possession” is no deterrent at all, perhaps because it usually results in no additional jail time at all. Just my impression though.
It’s not felons shooting up malls and schools now is it? Let’s stay on topic. It’s young people fresh out of or in school. What’s being taught in these schools that’s making these young people want to do this type of thing? I believe schools and media are huge drivers of this nonsense. Media sensationalizes the shootings and schools are breeding grounds for the hate and vitriol were seeing.
Make a choice: more gun control legislation, or complete healthcare reform to include universal healthcare and mental health resources. Doing nothing has clearly not helped anything. Where are the “pro-lifers” on this one?
We seem to have a problem with our kids now days. I was recently at a birthday party for 12 year old boys, there was no interest in any activities available for them . Every one of them were in the TV room playing video games of hunting down people and killing them with assault weapons! I firmly believe our world wide internet contributes to a large part of what’s happening to our kids today.
None of this will prevent anything. Might make another “legal” mass murderer an even better shooter thought. SMH Cain killed Able with a rock, let that sink in.
About ‘prevention’ – no law, no rule and yes, no vaccine is 100%. But are there things we could do to reduce the risk of tragedies, that are worth doing? We focus too little on the tragedies avoided, because they cannot be easily seen or counted. The many times what looks like a fatal crash is minor injury due to better-made cars is another example.
Well, the drug laws didn’t work to reduce drug use. Now, we decriminalize and even hand the drug out to the addicts in some places. Is that the same fifty-year cycle we get to go through with firearms? Making something illegal does not make it go away; conversly it created more criminals. The war on drugs proved this. No we give drugs to people and decriminalize it. Maybe if more people had guns, more of these incidents would be stopped. I’m perfectly happy sending my kid to the school with security gates and armed guards at the entrances.. versus the school without it. I’m happy to pay more in taxes too. What I won’t do, is give up my guns for someone else’s false sense of security.
Arguing against “gun bans” when no one is proposing that is the reddest of herrings, and just continues the same ol’ circular arguments that are a waste of valuable time and energy. But again, we don’t know how many such tragedies were avoided by steps taken in recent decades. Still, we have to keep trying – and talking.
Barney, the proposition that “no one is proposing” “gun bans” is provably false. The real question is, what evidence would you accept for you to change your proposition on that? Otherwise you are right, arguing semantics would be a circular waste of time. I would speculate that it isn’t possible to change your position on that because your identity is connected to your political beliefs and their narrative.
What a stupid thing to say. When was the last time you heard of anyone killing twenty people with a rock, let alone in a single incident? Let that sink in.
A gun ban in the US would create a huge black market the cartels will be eager to fulfill. What makes anybody think that if drugs are smuggled through our wide open Southern border guns and ammo will not be added the moment there is a demand. And Mexico had a complete gun ban in place, how come cartels are shooting unarmed civilians left and right? Must be fake news.
Who (but you) mentioned anything about a gun ban?
I realize reading is hard but guns flow the other way.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/the_americas/mexico-guns-us-lawsuit/2021/08/04/181fdbaa-f52d-11eb-a636-18cac59a98dc_story.html
Arguing that criminals will always break the law is childish and suggests anarchy is the only solution. Conservatives would never apply that logic when it comes to immigration and abortion laws.
Why did mass shootings start happening regularly after the high capacity magazines ban ended? Remember when people hunted and protected their homes without AR15s? It is possible.
Doing nothing isn’t going to stop mass shootings. We should be able to send our kids to school, go shopping or see a movie without wondering if it will be the last time.
If abortion is made illegal, it won’t stop abortion, it will just drive it underground and make it less safe.
That won’t stop anything, and gun control is not the answer
How about a ban on the ability for people to try and ban other peoples rights? Call it the equal irony clause.
There is another solution other than what these people are promoting. It will irritate off both sides, which would also be a bonus. Imagine that civilians have to meet a standard of proficiency for every gun they own. Similar to what I had to do in the military, with a few added elements. An annual test, with a written, and a hands on qualify to own one. 1. a criminal background check. 2. mental soundness proof. 3. Have to pass a written test to prove knowledge of gun laws and gun safety rules. 4. Hands on test to prove safe handling demonstration, and knowledge of functions. 5. Qualification proficiency at the range. The problem with this is that since institutions of power want a monopoly on force, (like Obama said) they will simply make the test impossible to pass.
Thank you for giving me a good reason to vote. I can’t wait to cast my vote against this, and vote (R) up and down the ballot.
Yes, please make all my guns, ammo and high capacity magazines worth a fortune by banning them.
The hypocrisy from the gun lobby would be funny if it did cost lives, no guns are allowed at the annual NRA event! I guess they don’t consider them safe, no matter who is holding them.
https://www.nraam.org/events/2022-events/friday-may-27/nra-ila-leadership-forum/
What’s all these school shootings say about our education systems? These are young people doing this not grown mature men. Are we missing something that’s being done in the classrooms?
type correction -didn’t cost lives
Clueless liberals. Courts have already rejected several of these laws. Even if Portland liberals pass it courts will stop it.