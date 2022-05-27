Wyden seeks ‘common-sense’ gun measures; gun rights lawyer says no laws can legislate morality
(Update: Adding video and comments from Wyden, attorney specializing in gun laws)
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two mass shootings in less than two weeks have sparked a renewed, passionate debate in Oregon and nationwide over gun control proposals and whether they can cut the risk of such tragedies.
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., was in Portland Friday afternoon and met with reporters to say he will continue to press for "common-sense gun legislation" to keep children safe and reduce the level of gun-related violence in the wake of the latest mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
"It's a long and ever-lengthening list of atrocities that Oregonians know all too well," Wyden said. "Including Thurston High School, Clackamas Town Center, very close to our home in southeast Portland - Reynolds High School, Umpqua Community College. You bet I'm saying, enough!"
Amid the revived debate, Senate Republicans have indicated a willingness to talk about proposals directly related to the Texas shooting.
Medford gun rights attorney Shawn Kollie thinks that's a good idea.
"I think it's an important conversation to have and should be on the forefront of everybody's mind right now is, what do we do to protect children?" Kollie said.
"I think there's 100,000 schools across American and those schools need to be protected," he added.
In 2021, Oregon lawmakers passed legislation that requires gun owners to store their guns in a gun room or safe, Kollie doesn't think the law is working.
"What we've seen in Portland, in particular, in a lot of the metro areas across the country, but Portland in particular is a significant increase in gun violence directly after the law has changed," Kollie said. "The law requiring every gun be locked up -- in my opinion, these laws that passed to (require) guns being locked up or guns being unloaded or these things. Again, had no statistic significance in decreasing death by firearm."
At the news conference in Portland, Wyden said children should be the priority, and he'll continue pressing for what he calls "common-sense gun legislation."
"We owe them their future," said Wyden. " The memories of far too many young people, Oregonians and nationwide who've had their futures ripped from them by gun violence."
But Kollie said, "I don't think there are any laws that could be passed to legislate morality."
Earlier Friday, before the news conference livestreamed on Facebook, Wyden posted this message:
"Once again, this week, another community is forced to bury children who have died from senseless gun violence," he wrote.
"We are forcing parents to drop off their children at school each morning, wondering if their community could be next. We are forcing our nation's future to sit through active shooter drills.
"Mass shooting after mass shooting, Senate Republicans offer empty thoughts and prayers for dead children while they continue to cash their checks from the NRA, profiting off of inaction.
"It's time for the Senate to vote on common-sense gun legislation so every American can see which senators are prioritizing their campaign donations over the lives of children," Wyden concluded.
Kollie told NewsChannel 21 he supports having more security in schools, similar to what's common in other protected places as banks. But he said the left has pushed to defund police, when they should be placed in schools to better protect children.
Comments
21 Comments
They always say “common sense” yet never deliver on the promise. It’s usually ridiculous ideas that further their agenda of weakening the country.
When someone refers to “common-sense” legislation, it usually isn’t. It just means “legislation I agree with and expect to get me more votes so I can keep my cushy job”. Mark Twain had it figured out a long time ago…
Gun control is not the answer
I agree. Let’s arm the teachers, janitors and while we’re at it the students. Old enough to learn how to read, old enough to learn how to shoot! The solution is clearly more guns! 💦🔫
What may pass as “common sense” by one person may not by another. Then, there is the pesky issue of what is allowed under our Constitution. Most politicians (of both parties) are simply grandstanding to curry favor with their base.
He needs to go just like Biden career politician with few results. Gun laws now aren’t enforced so why new ones. The liberals don’t believe in prosecuting crime and they wonder why it isn’t working. Term limits are needed as these long termers only care about re-election. Oregon coming in November lets get rid of this cancer of people like Wyden. Brags about his town hall all virtual now so he doesn’t have to be confronted head on with the people.
School security is a red herring to avoid discussing gun safety.
The Ulvade School District has its own school police force. The officer assigned to work at the elementary school wasn’t on site the day of the shooting. Returning to the school, the officer drove past the shooter, who was hiding in the parking lot. When the shooter was in the building, the security officer was among up to 7 law enforcement officers who entered and then left the building after taking gunfire from a high powered rife that simply outgunned them.
In Parkland Florida, an armed school security officer didn’t enter the building, even though students told him a gunman was killing students inside.
In Buffalo, a retired police officer, armed and working security was shot to death by a gunman in body armor and wearing bulletproof tactical gear.
More “security” in the form of armed guards have failed, repeatedly, to save lives. And will continue to fail until Americans demand gun safety laws that reduce access to weapons of war.
I, nor anyone I know was issued an AR when being deployed to “war” zones. Success! Your wish has came true…ARs are not weapons of war, just a fancy single shot rifle of which there are plenty of .223 less scary looking rifles out there. Have an issue with Magazine size? Different argument.
Wait till they figure out how powerful a .308 is, and how far away it can kill even a good size animal, let alone a human. They’ll be crying for “common sense” gun control to stop these evil “sniper rifles”. Gonna need a serial number on that scope too!
It’s nonsense. The number of people killed with rifles in a year (any rifles) is tiny for a nation of 300+ million people with millions of guns.
Craft beer kills more people.
Their is no such thing as common gun sence when it comes to gun laws except for the people that lawfully own and do not commit crimes with guns. All these wackos that think if you reduce the mag capacity change the colors or take away a folding stock is going to make guns safer they do not and will not ever have common sense. Guns are not the problem. Its the crazy mental angry or psychological screwed in the head psychos. If Wyden wants to do his job he should advocate for mental health.
” Senate Republicans offer empty thoughts and prayers ”
–
And the only thing that the liberals do is continually make demands directed at the Republicans for change,
but they offer absolutely no meaningful suggestions of their own, other than the worn out and worthless suggestion for universal background checks.
Wyden’s suggestion for “common-sense legislation” is ridiculous.
never let a good crisis or catastrophe go to waste to further your agenda…..
Wyden pushes for ‘common-sense’. We will see if he ever obtains any.
This dip S*** like so many other members of congress need to read the second amendment.
Common sense would be a change. Let the teachers carry concealed firearms for starters. 2 hire some bad spec ops dudes to guard the schools
How about the janitor? Do they get to carry?
How about the students? More students than teachers. Add firearm training to the physical education program.
How about we have a gun in every classroom, bathroom and hallway? In case of mass shooter break glass. Brilliant!!!
More “compromise” legislation that will only take from the legal gun owners, who have never done anything wrong, will be the ones to suffer and pay the penalties imposed by the overlords. Why is it okay to blame all gun owners for the wrong actions of a few but not okay to blame all of the people who buy booze for being drunk drivers? How about all blonds for being dumb? How about all bald people for being skinheads?
Anytime a liberal says common sense you are in trouble.
What the hell does Ronnie Wyden know about common sense- he voted to impeach a sitting President two times over media lies and Demokrat shenanigans. Time to recall Ronnie for his part in the coup to remove DJ Trump !
Here’s some common sense laws:
– Repeal stupid laws that require guns to be locked up. They don’t stop criminals in Portland from committing crimes.
– Repeal stupid laws attempting to limit magazine size. These laws are written by people who also have no idea what they’re talking about.
– Don’t let 18 year olds purchase guns unless they’re active military or LE. Sure, hunting schmunting. Borrow your family’s gun. That way there’s someone watching after you. I was once 18 and I had no business owning anything, much less a gun at that age. The testosterone and lack of understanding is strong.
– Require that everyone purchasing a weapon have insurance for it. If you’re in your 20s, have no criminal record, and have pretty good credit, insurance won’t cost you much. If you’re 18 and didn’t graduate school and post crazy stuff online, good luck.
And just assume that there will be more attacks. These attacks serve as beacons to sickos to go do their terrible thing.
Wyden and common sense do not fit.