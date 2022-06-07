Verizon customers unable to call city of Bend offices; alternative access methods offered

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Anyone calling a City of Bend phone number from a phone with Verizon service could not get through Tuesday, city officials advised, as they offered alternative ways to reach various departments.

The city said Verizon customers are getting a message “all circuits are busy now” or “you have reached a non-working number” due to a call routing issue with Verizon’s network.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and are uncertain how long it will take Verizon to fix this issue," the city said in its announcement, which continues below:

Emergencies should still be directed to 911, and non-emergencies to 541-693-6911. These are not City phones and not affected by the outage.

Here are some alternatives to help Verizon customers access services at the City:

Utility billing:

To access Utility Billing Call center, email utilitiesonline@bendoregon.gov, or visit in-person at 639 NW Franklin Avenue, open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m..

Customers can make utility bill payments online at utilitiesonline@bendoregon.gov or via drop boxes located at the City Hall campus, 710 NW Wall Street, in the west parking lot; inside the City Hall double doors at the west entrance, or in the Utility Billing lobby on Franklin Avenue.

Utility and Public Worksinfrastructure related questions or problems: utilitiesonline@bendoregon.gov.

Transportation & Mobility Department:

Community and Economic Development Department:

For planning and permitting questions, email permitcenter@bendoregon.gov or walk in to the Permit Center at City Hall, 710 NW Wall St., which is open to the public.

Bend Police:

Email police@bendoregon.gov or visit the lobby 555 NE 15th Street between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

City Hall or something else?

For other, general questions that are not addressed above, email cssupport@bendoregon.gov and staff at City Hall will route the message.

No access to email?

For those who cannot access a computer or email the above addresses, front desk staff at City Hall are also monitoring a cell phone until this is resolved. Call 541-410-9341 and staff will direct your message to the appropriate place.

City phones are able to call out, so we can call back people who email us a phone number.