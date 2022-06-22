Bend hemp store owner troubled by new OLCC hemp rules

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The owner of one Bend hemp shop is worried the line between hemp and marijuana is being blurred by new Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission rules that are about to take effect.

J.T. Taylor, owner of Strictly CBD on Third St. in Bend and Apex Superfoods in Redmond, said Wednesday the new laws, which go into effect on July 1st, will cause lots of consumer confusion.

One of the new laws allows for up to 20 mg of THC, the chemical in cannabis which causes intoxication, to be in a hemp product. Taylor said hemp is not supposed to be an intoxicating product.

