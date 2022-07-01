Bend Fire Operations Chief Bill Boos elected board president of Oregon Fire Chiefs Association

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bill Boos, operations chief of Bend Fire & Rescue, will be serving as board president of the Oregon Fire Chiefs Association for the next year. Chief Boos was elected into this leadership position this spring.

OSFC is a statewide organization that provides leadership in the areas of education, policy and legislation. The OSFC mission is to be an advocate for the safety and professional standards of the Oregon Fire Industry.

“I am humbled to be elected into this important position for OSFC,” stated Chief Boos. “The Oregon Fire Service is facing several issues that will define the future of our industry. I am excited to be leading OSFC in these critical conversations.”

Chief Boos began serving as board president of OSFC Friday and will be serving in this position for one year.