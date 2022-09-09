Prineville Reservoir at lowest level on record; flow into Crooked River set to drop dramatically

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Starting next Wednesday, water releases from Prineville Reservoir will be decreased from the current flow rate of approximately 180 cubic feet per second down to only about 10 cfs as downstream irrigation demands decrease, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said Friday.

"The public should expect much lower than normal water levels in the Crooked River following the decrease, which could potentially impact recreational activities," the agency said. "Multiple years of drought conditions is the major contributing factor."

Prineville Reservoir is currently only 12% full and is at the lowest level on record, BOR said. Following the drop in releases, the reservoir will stabilize at a level of around 11% full.

For current water storage information, visit https://www.usbr.gov/pn/hydromet/destea.html.

