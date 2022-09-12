Skip to Content
After 3 1/2 months, still no word when closed Redmond DMV office might reopen

Hiring issues plague public sector, too

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly 3 1/2 months after the Oregon DMV temporarily closed its Redmond office due to staffing issues, it's still closed – and there’s still no word when it might reopen.

Amid severe hiring issues facing both the public and private sectors, Redmond is one of six DMV offices still in similar "temporary" closures, according to Kevin Backstrom, spokesman for Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services.

The other still-closed field offices (among 60 in total) are in Ashland, Cave Junction, Lebanon, Sandy and Stayton, Backstrom said. Five more offices have reduced services, while two others close at midday.

Redmond-area residents in need of DMV services are urged to go to the Bend office on North Highway 97 or to see if they can get their needs met online at www.oregondmv.com.

