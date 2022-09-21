Bend city councilors set to weigh gun regulation options in wake of deadly shooting

May also decide whether to endorse Measure 114 on Nov. ballot

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend city councilors Wednesday evening will discuss possible avenues to address gun violence in response to last month's fatal shooting at the Eastside Safeway.

Councilor Melanie Kebler said she's exploring the idea of banning the possession of loaded firearms in public.

On September 7th, Councilors Melanie Kebler and Barb Campbell asked fellow councilors to support a future discussion about what the council can do on the issue of gun violence. She said she was seeking a work-session discussion "to show the community we really take this seriously, and want to do what we can at the city level."

Kebler also mentioned discussing whether the council will formally support Measure 114 on the November ballot and a possible public service announcement on the state's Red Flag Law, which allows courts to take weapons from people found to be at risk as a danger to themselves or others.

Measure 114 would ban ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Before people try to buy a gun, they would need to acquire a “permit to purchase" issued by law enforcement. Applicants would also need to show photo ID, provide fingerprints, take gun safety training and pass a criminal background check, regardless of how long it would take to complete.

Whether such steps might have prevented the shooting that left three people dead, including the gunman, is a likely discussion point, as is the enforceability of any new or revised regulations.

Noah Chast is meeting with Kebler before the council meeting. You can watch his report tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.