Bend Police to host first-ever first responder job fair, pointing to staffing challenges faced by many agencies

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several agencies are looking to fill numerous open positions at the First Responder Career Fair and Community Event on Saturday, the first local event of its kind, amid staffing shortages faced by many in both the public and private sectors across the nation.

Bend Police is hosting the event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverbend Park.

The department is looking to fill eight officer positions, and accepting applications for community service officers, both entry-level and lateral officer positions, as well as community relations manager and public safety technician, among other positions.

Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said, "We've been down a few officers for quite a while. So this is a just an opportunity for us to add to our ranks."

Black Butte Ranch Police Department is no longer participating in the event, since they are experiencing a staffing shortage.

There are currently six full-time officers and one part-time, non-sworn community service officer. he department is currently looking to fill a seventh full-time officer position. Administrative Manager Jessica Rich said it's a lateral opening that was posted on Sept. 14.

Bend Fire & Rescue will have an interactive ladder truck on site, and Bend Police are setting up an Oregon Physical Abilities Test (ORPAT) course.

There also will be a drone operator at the event to show how they are used in law enforcement, as well as a SWAT vehicle.

