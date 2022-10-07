President Biden travels to Oregon next weekend, his second visit of the year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — President Joe Biden will stop in Oregon next weekend as part of a West Coast trip. It will be his second time this year visiting Oregon, a state where presidential visits tend to be a rarity, KGW reported.

Biden will travel to California from Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Friday, Oct. 14 and then to Oregon from Oct. 14 to Saturday, Oct. 15, according to a Friday morning news release from the White House.

The press release didn't include any further details about the timing, exact location or agenda of Biden's visit. A spokesman declined to comment when asked if the visit had to do with campaigning for the upcoming midterm elections.

The trip will come one week after First Lady Dr. Jill Biden makes her own visit to the Pacific Northwest, stopping at Bates Technical College in Tacoma Friday afternoon and attending a finance event for Sen. Patty Murray in Seattle on Saturday.

President Biden last visited Oregon in April as part of a nationwide tour to promote the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that Congress passed late last year. Oregon is estimated to receive about $1.2 billion for transportation projects over the next five years.

In a speech delivered at a hangar near Portland International Airport, Biden highlighted several ongoing and planned upgrades to the airport as examples of the kind of infrastructure renewal that the new bill would bring.