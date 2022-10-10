Skip to Content
President Biden to stump for Tina Kotek during upcoming Oregon visit

President Biden will be making his second Oregon visit this year

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - President Joe Biden will arrive in Oregon this week to stump for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek, KPTV reported.

The White House on Monday released Biden’s itinerary to the media, and it shows that the president will arrive in Oregon on Friday after spending Thursday in Southern California.

On Friday, it says, the president will “participate in a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats.”

The following day, Biden is slated to “participate in a reception for Tina Kotek in Portland.”

Also on Friday, Biden will deliver a speech in Portland “on lowering costs for American families.”

