Deschutes National Forest completes Wyeth Boat Launch reconstruction project on Upper Deschutes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Deschutes National Forest said Thursday it recently completed a multi-phase reconstruction and enhancement project for the Wyeth Boat Launch, entrance road and parking area.

This project focused on replacing the Wyeth Boat Ramp on the Upper Deschutes River, which had degraded to an unusable state. The boat launch provides river access to a diverse group of users, including anglers, paddlers, floaters and kayakers.

The first phase of the project, completed in the fall of 2021, included the removal of the failing Wyeth Boat Ramp and the construction of a new ramp.

This spring and summer, improvements were made to the parking areas, fee station and access road. The Forest Service recently completed the final phase of the project, conducting river bank stabilization and restoration work.

Funding for the project came from a variety of sources. The Oregon State Marine Board provided grant funding through the Waterway Access Grant program, which reinvests money collected through the Waterway Access Permit for non-motorized boats over 10 feet in length. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife provided funding through the Restoration and Enhancement Program, which uses funds collected from angling licenses to improve Oregon fisheries and increase recreational fishing opportunities.

The Forest Service funded the survey, design and planning phases of the project, while also receiving funding through the Great American Outdoors Act for the entrance road reconstruction. Vista Recreation, the Deschutes National Forest’s campground concessionaire, provided financial support for some of the permitting and streambank restoration work.

Public support of the grant-funded programs, as well as this specific project, played an instrumental role in the success of the newly reconstructed Wyeth Boat Ramp and associated recreation area, forest officials said. Local organizations, including the Bend Paddle Trail Alliance, La Pine Chamber of Commerce, Sunriver Anglers and Wild River Owners Association, provided letters of support for the project.

For questions, contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at (541) 383-5300.