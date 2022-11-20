Gun rights group, sheriff file federal lawsuit to block Measure 114, call it unconstitutional

PENDLETON, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Three weeks before Measure 114 is scheduled to go into effect, a federal lawsuit has been filed to block the voter-approved gun regulation measure, claiming it is unconstitutional in several ways.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in federal court in Pendleton by Portland attorney John Kaempf on behalf of three plaintiffs: the Canby-based Oregon Firearm Federation, Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey and Keizer gun store owner Adam Johnson. It names as defendants Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

Measure 114 expands background checks, bans "high-capacity" ammunition magazine clips with more than 10 rounds and requires local entities to offer a training course and a permit process before a firearm can be purchased.

The Oregon State Sheriffs Association came out against the measure after it made the fall ballot. Since its passage, several sheriffs have said they won't enforce the measure, should it survive legal scrutiny, both on constitutional grounds and due to the added cost amid limited staff. Others have said that enforcement of the measure would not be a priority.

The lawsuit notes that "millions of law-abiding Americans own firearms equipped with magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition," saying they are popular because "in a confrontation with a violent attacker, having enough ammunition can be the difference between life and death."

It also alleges that "(Measure) 114 violates multiple constitutional provisions," as it "impermissibly burdens Plaintiffs' Second Amendment rights," also violating the "Takings Clause" by panning possession, along with sales and use, of magazines that were legally acquired before the measure's approval.

You can read the full lawsuit below: