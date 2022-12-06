US judge issues 30-day stay on Measure 114’s permit-to-purchase; rest of new gun law takes effect Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A federal judge weighing a lawsuit seeking to block Oregon’s Ballot Measure 114 issued a ruling Tuesday that put a 30-day hold on the “permit to purchase” portion of the gun regulation measure but allows other aspects of the controversial new law to take effect this week.

The 43-page ruling will allow a ban on sale and transfer of large-capacity (over 10 rounds) to take effect Thursday, as well as a requirement that background checks be completed before any gun is sold or transferred, The Oregonian reported.

The state late Sunday had filed a request for a two-month delay in the permit implementation so a processing system can be implemented, but asked that the rest of the narrowly approved measure be allowed to take effect 30 days after the Nov. 8 election, as scheduled.

There already have been four legal challenges filed in federal court and one in Harney County Circuit Court by gun rights advocates and national organizations, such as Gun Owners of America, the newspaper reported.

U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut found that those who filed the lawsuit – the Oregon Firearms Federation, three county sheriffs and two gun-store owners – had failed to show in their request for a temporary restraining order that they would suffer “immediate and irreparable harm” if Measure 114 takes effect.

She also wrote that they failed to show that magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds are necessary for self-defense or commonly used for lawful purposes.

However, she wrote, “in light of the difficulty the State has conceded in terms of implementation of the permitting provisions at this stage,” the judge put a stay on the permit restrictions for 30 days. That means Oregonians won’t be required to obtain a permit before buying a gun for 30 days after the measure takes effect.

The federal judge directed the state and other parties to the case to confer and report to her if any further postponements are needed.