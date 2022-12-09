Oregon elections director Scroggin resigns

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — On Friday, Elections Director Deborah Scroggin submitted her letter of resignation to Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan.

A copy of the letter can be found here: Deborah Scroggin Resignation

“Deborah has a lot to offer elections administration at a time when this work is so critical for our country,” Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said in announcing the departure. “I thank Deborah for her service to Oregon and wish her the best of luck in the future.”

Scroggin‘s resignation will be effective January 20th, 2023. Molly Woon, Strategic Projects Director and Senior Advisor to Secretary Fagan, will take over as Interim Director until a permanent replacement is hired.

Ms. Woon has over 15 years’ experience in public service, working in the state legislature, in city and county government, and in the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office for Secretary Fagan and former Secretary Jeanne Atkins. In her current role, she serves as the primary liaison between the Secretary and the Oregon Association of County Clerks and accompanied Secretary Fagan on the vast majority of her 36 county elections office meetings in the past year.

Among her recent projects, she led the work to disperse $2 million in election modernization funds, she is leading several innovation projects focused on election modernization, and she was responsible for day-to-day coordination between the Elections Division and the Secretary of State’s Executive Team during the November 2022 election.

“Molly Woon is the perfect fit to provide stability in the Elections Division during this transition,” said Secretary Fagan.