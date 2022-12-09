Oregon State Hospital says it’s back in ‘substantial’ compliance with Medicare, Medicaid

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Officials with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have determined Oregon State Hospital is now in substantial compliance with the findings CMS cited earlier this year, the facility said Friday.

OSH provides psychiatric treatment for adults from around the state who need hospital-level mental health treatment. The hospital provides care at two campuses: a main campus in Salem and a second campus in Junction City.

Like other health care facilities, OSH must remain in compliance with federal requirements – including meeting state licensing obligations – to receive federal reimbursement when applicable. OSH is back into the normal cycle of survey by The Joint Commission and CMS and is not required to submit additional plans of correction.

“I am incredibly proud of everyone who worked so hard to implement the plan of correction under tight timelines and who supported patients and each other through the changes,” said OSH Superintendent Dolly Matteucci. “We will continue to implement our Plan of Correction and build on the progress we’ve already made to ensure the improvements are sustainable.”

The initial survey stemmed from an inquiry into the supervision of a patient who went on unauthorized leave, known as “elopement," during an outing in the Lane County community late last year. The investigation's scope broadened after additional issues were discovered by the surveyors.