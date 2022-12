Oregon gas prices fall another 23 cents, average $3.95/gallon; up about 20 cents from a year ago

CHICAGO (KTVZ) -- Average gasoline prices in Oregon have fallen another 23.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.95/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,307 stations in Oregon.

Prices in Oregon are 81.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 19.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oregon was priced at $3.29/g Sunday while the most expensive was $5.29/g, a difference of $2.00/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21/g Monday. The national average is down 56.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Oregon and the national average going back ten years:

December 12, 2021: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

December 12, 2020: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

December 12, 2019: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

December 12, 2018: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

December 12, 2017: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

December 12, 2016: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

December 12, 2015: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

December 12, 2014: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

December 12, 2013: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

December 12, 2012: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

Oregon cities and their current gas prices:

Eugene- $3.92/g, down 15.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.07/g.

Salem- $3.61/g, down 29.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.90/g.

Portland- $4.07/g, down 24.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.31/g.

"Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well. The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"On the previously hard-hit West Coast, average prices have fallen nearly $2 per gallon since October. Fifteen states now have average gasoline prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week. We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so. While the Keystone Pipeline shutdown has been getting some attention, motorists need not worry much about the oil-carrying pipeline for now. There is no expected impact to gasoline prices as of now."

