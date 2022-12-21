Skip to Content
Bend City Public Works shares policies on sidewalk snow removal amid lingering icy issues

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Winter officially arrives Wednesday, but winter weather came early for the High Desert. With temperatures rising above and falling below freezing, snowy, icy sidewalks have been a challenge, especially on shaded side streets in neighborhoods, making them challenging to walk -- and clear.

David Abbas, the city of Bend's streets and operations director, says the burden of responsibility falls on property owners for maintaining sidewalks adjacent to their property in timely fashion.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with Bend Public Works to find out details about the rules and how they are enforced.

Her report will be on NewsChannel21 at 5.

Bola Gbadebo

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here.

