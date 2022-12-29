New Year Cheer: OLCC urges Oregonians to celebrate responsibly

Liquor stores support 'Rethink the Drink' message

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – As Oregonians get ready to welcome in the year 2023, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission encourages alcohol and cannabis consumers to celebrate responsibly by not overconsuming and getting behind the wheel.

Drinking and driving, as well as consuming cannabis and driving, are dangerous combinations, so the OLCC wants celebrators to be safe by planning ahead. Here are some reminders and tips to help:

Choose a sober designated driver

Hosts should ensure guests have a designated driver

Keep alcohol and cannabis out of the hands of anyone under 21 years old

Consider using public transit or an app-based ride hailing service

Have plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages on hand to help guests pace themselves

It’s illegal to drive or bike under the influence of alcohol or cannabis

Wait until a guest finishes a drink before serving another

Stop serving alcohol one hour before the party ends

This is the time of year when many people undertake New Year’s resolutions to make lifestyle changes. Rethink the Drink, a branded campaign from the Oregon Health Authority to address excessive alcohol consumption, is one approach.

The OLCC recently added its direct support to the effort to curtail excessive drinking, working with Oregon’s independently operated liquor stores to provide information to consumers about the Rethink the Drink campaign.

“This time of year, celebrating the holidays with those we hold close, should serve as a reminder to not let family or friends over do it,” said Steve Marks, OLCC Executive Director. “When adults consume alcohol and cannabis, we want them always to do so in a responsible manner, but not to over consume.”

The OLCC has been working with its public health partners at OHA and Oregon’s Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission to discourage excessive alcohol consumption patterns known to lead to poor public health impacts.

Oregon is the first U.S. state to adopt a liquor minimum pricing policy to address excessive alcohol misuse. The OLCC enacted that policy in 2021 with the objective of reducing heavy consumption by raising the cost of 112 high-proof, low-priced liquor items.

The OLCC also recently shared conclusions from a study called “Eyes on Oregon” that examined compliance rates of alcohol delivery companies with Oregon’s liquor laws. The study revealed that one-third of the home delivery companies failed to check for required identification. Eyes on Oregon identified the absence of identification checking standards and the need for improved delivery driver training to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors.

“We’re going to continue to find ways to coordinate with OHA and ADPC to improve public health and safety, looking for innovative solutions like minimum floor pricing,” said Marks. “That was a win-win situation that brought national recognition to Oregon while decreasing sales of bottom shelf liquor.”