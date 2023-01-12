Oregon, IRS to start processing tax returns Jan. 23

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Revenue said it will begin processing 2022 state income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 23, the same day the IRS will begin processing federal returns.

Although some taxpayers have already submitted their returns, processing doesn’t start until the tax season officially begins.

Returns will be processed in the order they are received. However, as in years past, the department won’t be issuing personal income tax refunds until after February 15.

A refund hold is part of the department’s tax fraud prevention efforts and allows for confirmation that the amounts claimed on tax returns match what employers report on Forms W-2 and 1099. Once the department begins processing returns, filers can check Where’s My Refund? on Revenue Online see the status of their refund.

E-filing is the fastest way for a taxpayer to get their refund. On average, taxpayers who e-file their returns and request their refund via direct deposit receive their refund sooner than those who file paper returns and request paper refund checks.

The department reminds taxpayers that taking a few easy steps in the next few weeks can make preparing their 2022 tax return easier in 2023.

Free and reduced-cost filing options

Several free or low-cost preparation options for both federal and Oregon tax returns are available for taxpayers who meet the qualifications.

Free tax preparation services are available for low- to moderate-income taxpayers through AARP and CASH Oregon. United Way also offers free tax help through their MyFreeTaxes program. Visit the Department of Revenue website to take advantage of the software and free offers and get more information about free tax preparation services.

Forms and copies of past returns

Taxpayers can order copies of past returns, letters, or other correspondence—from 2015 to current—through their Revenue Online account. They can also order and pay for these, or older documents, over the phone at 800-356-4222.

Anyone who needs a personal income tax return booklet can download and print it from the department’s website at www.oregon.gov/dor/forms They can also order a copy online, by calling 503-378-4988 or 800-356-4222, or by mailing their request—along with their name, phone number, and mailing address to the address below.

Forms

Oregon Department of Revenue

PO Box 14999

Salem, OR 97309-0990

Through Revenue Online, individuals can view letters sent to them by the department, initiate appeals, make payments, and submit questions. Visit Revenue Online on the Revenue website at www.oregon.gov/dor to learn more.

To check the status of your refund, or make payments, visit Revenue’s website. You can also call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon. For TTY (hearing or speech impaired), we accept all relay calls.