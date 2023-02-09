Chavez-DeRemer spotlights ‘opportunities for common ground’ after Biden State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., issued the following statement highlighting opportunities for common ground following President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address:

“Despite the partisan bickering that often dominates headlines, it’s important for us to remember — especially after the State of the Union — that we as Americans have much more in common that unites us than divides us. Oregonians have an optimistic spirit. And on my first day in office, it was with that spirit in mind that I committed to rising above the partisan bickering and typical D.C. gridlock – promising to work with anyone who’s interested in delivering results that benefit Oregonians and all Americans.

“I agree that we can work together to expand American-made products, improve our nation’s infrastructure, counter China, tackle the fentanyl crisis, and ensure veterans receive the care they deserve.

“As Americans, we should agree that all construction materials used to build our roads, bridges, airports, railroads, and other infrastructure projects ought to be produced right here in America. Using American-made products to build durable, safe, and reliable infrastructure is just common sense – not only does it protect our national security by making us less reliant on foreign countries like China, but it also supports good-paying jobs and leads to long-term economic growth that benefits our communities. Oregon manufacturers and skilled workers stand ready to lead in the domestic production of semiconductors and 21st century technologies that will invigorate our economy and strengthen our status as an economic powerhouse.

“Bolstering our domestic supply chain is one way we can counter China, but we can do more. We’ve already seen how both sides of the aisle can come together to strengthen our position in the face of increasingly aggressive actions by the Chinese Communist Party. One of the first bills to receive a vote this Congress, the Protecting America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve from China Act, received broad bipartisan support. We shouldn’t be sending our main competitor resources intended for national emergencies. Continuing to demonstrate cooperation and solidarity will ensure the United States remains one step ahead of our main competitor.

“We can’t adequately confront challenges and threats from abroad if we aren’t at our strongest here at home. Tackling challenges, like the fentanyl crisis that’s poisoning our streets, must be a top priority. This is especially important in Oregon, which currently ranks worst in the nation for drug problems – and I stand ready to work with my colleagues in Congress and the administration to tackle this crisis. Thousands of lives are at stake here, including the lives of our children. I hope to see a concrete and timely plan from the administration to address this urgent crisis.

“When I was mayor, I led an effort to build a local veterans’ memorial to ensure our heroes received the recognition they deserve. From addressing veterans suicide by expanding mental health screenings, to helping service members transition to civilian life, there’s always more we can do – and veterans are best served when Congress and the executive branch work hand-in-hand to ensure they receive the care they deserve.

“Oregonians in the 5th District want to see less partisanship coming out of D.C. — not more. I’m committed to being a part of the solution by working with the administration to make valuable products right here in Oregon, build reliable infrastructure, tackle and deter threats from the Chinese Communist Party, get deadly drugs off our streets, and empower our veterans and their families,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

Chavez-DeRemer Named Vice Chairwoman of Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management Subcommittee

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves (MO-06) has selected committee member Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) to serve as vice chairwoman of the Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management Subcommittee.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve as vice chairwoman of this important subcommittee. As former mayor of Happy Valley – the fastest-growing city in Oregon – I have experience overseeing efforts to empower small businesses and workers to bolster economic development, maintain public buildings and ensure they’re accessible to the people, and prepare for natural disasters and other emergencies. I will draw from these experiences to give Oregonians a strong seat at the table and deliver results that benefit Oregonians and all Americans,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

“As vice chair of our subcommittee with the widest range of issues, Congresswoman Chavez-DeRemer’s experience as a mayor, local official, and businesswoman will be invaluable as we work to ensure taxpayer dollars are used effectively across the federal programs for disaster preparation and response, regional economic development, and the use of federal real estate and office space,” Graves said.

The Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management has jurisdiction over agencies and programs promoting economic development in communities suffering economic distress, such as the Economic Development Administration, the Appalachian Regional Commission, the Denali Commission, and several other commissions.

Additionally, the subcommittee conducts oversight of programs addressing the federal management of emergencies and natural disasters, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) other disaster management responsibilities: the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Assistance Act and its mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery programs; the Post-Katrina Emergency Management Reform Act; the Sandy Recovery Improvement Act; and several first responder programs.

The subcommittee also has jurisdiction over public buildings, federal real estate programs, and the Public Buildings Service (PBS) of the General Services Administration (GSA), which is the civilian landlord of the federal government. This includes the authorization and oversight of planning, site and design, construction, acquisition, and renovation of public buildings, courthouses, and border facilities, and the leasing of space for federal employees.



