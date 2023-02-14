BLM to close parking lot at public spot on Alfalfa Market Road for two days of maintenance

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Bureau of Land Management will close the Airport Allotment parking lot east of Bend to provide for public safety while an improvement project is completed Wednesday and Thursday. The temporary closure will prohibit daytime and overnight use.

The BLM said Monday it plans to improve the parking area by delivering and spreading approximately 200 yards of gravel.

The Airport Allotment, a grazing allotment near the Bend Airport, is a small section of public land located east of the Powell Butte Highway on Alfalfa Market Road, and the parking lot is used for hiking and horseback riding.

Recreators can still access the area by entering through one of the three pedestrian/horse gates on the south, east or north sides of the allotment; however, no parking will be available at these locations during the closure.

For more information about this project, please call the BLM Prineville District Office at (541) 416-6700. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above district. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.