Happy 164th birthday, Oregon! Here’s the colorful cover of your new Oregon Blue Book

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — On Tuesday, the state of Oregon's 164th birthday, the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office revealed the two vibrantly colorful cover images for the 2023-2024 Oregon Blue Book.

The cover selections were made by Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan as part of judging the Oregon Blue Book Cover Photo Contest. Almost 1,000 images were submitted as part of the contest.

The Oregon Blue Book is our state’s official almanac and fact book, published by the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office. The book is published in odd-numbered years and has been in continuous publication since 1911. Most recently, the books’ covers have included photography of some of Oregon’s most exceptional places.

“When you live in a state as beautiful as Oregon, it can be tough to choose just two images,” said Fagan. “I was so impressed by the images submitted by Oregon’s vibrant amateur photography community. I hope this cover inspires every Oregonian to pick up the book or visit the Oregon Blue Book website and discover how this fact book can open our state up to them in a whole new way.”

The book’s front cover is a beautiful image of the Rowena Crest area of the Columbia River Gorge by photographer Micah Lundstedt of Eugene. Lundstedt captured the glowing morning sky and the landscape blanketed in colorful Balsam Root and Lupine flowers.

“Micah’s image reminded me of my time growing up in Dufur and The Dalles,” said Fagan. “Those flowers each spring felt optimistic and hopeful. We’re really lucky to call this beautiful state home.”

“This photo was taken at sunrise on the Oregon side of the Columbia Gorge near Rowena Crest,” said Lundstedt. “My intention was to shoot east toward the rising sun, but I saw these amazing clouds catching the light to my left. I love how the colors of the flowers and sky complement each other.”

Lundstedt is a hobby photographer based in Eugene.

The back cover for the 2023-24 Oregon Blue Book is a colorful capture of Oregon rockfish, made by Dale George of Grants Pass. George says he made this image while exploring the Oregon Coast on a solo trip.

“I was at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport enjoying the displays,” said George. “These three rockfish in the underwater walkthrough tunnel area began exhibiting this interesting behavior. Luckily, they were near the glass, and I could get them in focus!”

“I was inspired to choose this image by Dale George because the fish are so brightly colored and interesting,” said Fagan. “Fish are also an important part of who we are as Oregonians. They’re part of our cultural heritage, economy and even our family stories.”

Dale George is a retired mechanic and hobby photographer who lives in Grants Pass with his wife of 39 years.

A copy of the cover can be downloaded here.

The Oregon Blue Book can be purchased online and the digital Oregon Blue Book can be accessed at bluebook.oregon.gov.