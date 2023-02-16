ODOT holding online open house for $5.6 million bike-pedestrian connection from Lava Butte to La Pine

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- ODOT is hosting an online open house for the community to learn about and provide input for the Lava Butte to La Pine Bicycle and Pedestrian Planning Study.

The study underway is for a project that would connect cyclists and pedestrians from Lava Butte to La Pine along U.S. Highway 97. Visit the online open house to learn about these plans and let them know what you think.

The route would enhance access to recreational areas such as the Deschutes National Forest, the Prineville District of Bureau of Land Management forest land, and Newberry National Volcano Monument.

Our online open house provides an opportunity for you to review background information, project goals and existing conditions and to share feedback. We will use your feedback to refine planning study goals and guide decision-making.

The study is expected to continue through the end of 2023. Once the plan is complete, the next phase will include designing and engineering the final route. After this, the project will go to construction. The current estimated cost is $5.6 million.

You can submit comments via a survey on the online open house through March 5. See the project website for more information: Lave Butte to La Pine Bicycle and Pedestrian Planning Study