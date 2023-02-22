With Oregon’s COVID SNAP benefits set to end, C.O. food banks scramble to meet already surging demand

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- As the COVID-19 emergency declaration is set to come to an end on May 11 nationally, as directed by President Biden, one aspect of food assistance related to the pandemic is set to expire in Oregon at the end of February.

Central Oregon food banks such as The Giving Plate and NeighborImpact are gearing up for another surge in people needing food and help. Both organizations have been raising funds and are building or renovating new, larger warehouses to meet the growing demand.

Since April of 2020, Oregon residents have been receiving extra SNAP benefits to help purchase food. At month's end, people relying on those benefits will revert back to their former amount of monthly benefits for the first time in nearly three years.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield visited local food banks and will have a report on what the organizations plan to assist those losing the added benefits tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.