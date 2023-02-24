Skip to Content
Bend man facing $1,500-a-day fines after city says his ‘tiny home’ failed to meet accessory dwelling unit rules

KTVZ

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend man says he's facing up to $1,500 a day in fines after the city said he didn't meet accessory dwelling unit requirements and codes when he added a "tiny home" on his property.

Mack Carlson has been a Bend resident for nearly 20 years. Last year, Carlson said he decided to build the "tiny home" in an effort to house traveling nurses, as well as tourists and family members.

Earlier this month, after a complaint was filed, Carlson received a letter from the city, saying his tiny home construction did not meet ADU codes and regulations passed by the city in 2021. The city threatened in the letter a fine of $1,500 daily if the tiny home was not deconstructed by March 2.

Carlson says he currently has his kids and grandkids living in the tiny home, though they plan to move to Redmond due to the code enforcement action.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield spoke with Carlson on Friday, in front of his tiny home, and has reached out to the city for comment on the enforcement situation. His report on the city codes and if Carlson met them will be on NewsChannel 21 tonight at Five.

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21.

