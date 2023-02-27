Sen. Wyden plans in-person town halls in Madras, Bend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Monday he will have open-to-all, in-person town halls next week in Jefferson and Deschutes counties.

Wyden has already held 13 town halls so far throughout Oregon in 2023 – and 1,040 town halls overall statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.

“These open-to-all town halls in central Oregon are all about public service and being available for anybody to ask me any question and share any idea,” Wyden said. “I’m very much looking forward to these upcoming town halls – and encourage Oregonians living in Jefferson and Deschutes counties to attend and participate in the ‘Oregon Way’ of working together on solutions to challenges facing our communities.”

The schedule of upcoming town halls is as follows: