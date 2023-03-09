Chavez-DeRemer joins Problem Solvers Caucus, backs ‘End Fentanyl Act’

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) announced Wednesday that she has joined the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group of lawmakers – equally divided between Republicans and Democrats – dedicated to finding common ground on many of the key issues facing the nation.

The caucus is led by Co-Chairmen Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) and Josh Gottheimer (NJ-05).

Here's the rest of her announcement:

“When I served as mayor, there were no ‘Democrat’ problems or ‘Republican’ problems – there were only problems that needed to be addressed. I would work with anyone who was interested in finding a way to solve them. As a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, I’ll do the same by working to rise above the partisan gridlock and find common ground. Oregonians want less partisanship coming out of D.C., not more. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to identify thoughtful, pragmatic solutions to the top issues facing our country,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

“I’m honored to be re-elected Co-Chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus alongside my friend Congressman Gottheimer, and I’m thrilled to welcome our returning and new members,” Fitzpatrick said. “Our Caucus has a lot of room for legislative accomplishments and consensus building in the 118th Congress, and I look forward to working with this group of colleagues to deliver for the American people.”

“Last Congress, from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and the CHIPs Act, to historic gun safety legislation, the Problem Solvers Caucus helped enact meaningful legislation to move the nation forward. As the size and strength of the new PSC class shows, it’s clear that there is growing enthusiasm to break through the gridlock and get things done. This is all about putting commonsense over extremism,” Gottheimer said.

The Problem Solvers Caucus aims to create a durable bloc that champions ideas that appeal to a broad spectrum of the American people. It is a group united in the idea that there are commonsense solutions to many of the country's toughest challenges.

24 new members were added for the 118th Congress, including 18 first-term members. View the full release announcing membership for the 118th Congress HERE.

In another announcement, Chavez-DeRemer said she recently joined Reps. Michael Guest (MS-03) and David Trone (MD-06) to help introduce the END FENTANYL Act, which would require U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to identify improvements for preventing drug and human trafficking.

The bipartisan and bicameral legislation builds off a 2019 report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) that found drug interdiction guidance has not been updated in 20 years.

“Unfortunately, Oregon leads the nation in drug problems, and it stems from illegal substances being smuggled across the southern border. We must use every tool possible to put an end to this crisis, which has already taken far too many lives – including the lives of children. The END FENTANYL Act would require a review of outdated policies and procedures in an effort to help mitigate dangerous drug trafficking. I’ll continue working closely with my colleagues and border patrol agents to ensure those on the front lines have the resources needed to keep themselves and our communities safe,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

The Eradicating Narcotic Drugs and Formulating Effective New Tools to Address National Yearly Losses of life (END FENTANYL) Act would require CBP to update its manuals at least once every three years to identify ways to help prevent drug and human smuggling activity through ports of entry. After each review, CBP would be required to report to Congress on any changes that are made.

The proposal is also supported by Reps. Mike Ezell (MS-04), Tony Gonzalez (TX-23), Angie Craig (MN-02), Susie Lee (NV-03), and Dina Titus (NV-01). It was introduced in the U.S. Senate earlier this year by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and is supported by Sens. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.). It passed the Senate unanimously last Congress.

Following recent meetings at the southern border, Chavez-DeRemer also announced her support for the Felony Murder for Deadly Fentanyl Distribution Act and the Protecting First Responders from Secondary Exposure Act to deter fentanyl trafficking and protect law enforcement. The largest fentanyl bust in Oregon’s history happened in the 5th District last year, when law enforcement seized enough fentanyl powder to kill the entire population of Oregon. The suspect was being investigated for trafficking fentanyl that was manufactured in Mexico.