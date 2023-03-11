Sen. Ron Wyden holds town hall meeting at COCC in Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., held a Deschutes County town hall Saturday in Bend.

Wyden held the meeting inside Willie Hall at Central Oregon Community College. The Bend town hall was Wyden's 15th so far in 2023, as he plans on stopping in every county in the state at least once this year.

Wyden spoke to NewsChannel 21 about why he feels visiting every county in the state is necessary: "Usually, I try to find one county that for example most recently, Joe Biden won and one county Donald Trump won, so that everybody has an opportunity to be heard," he said.

Saturday's town hall followed a town hall Friday in Madras and a visit to NewsChannel 21 during our 5 p.m. newscast. You can watch that video here.