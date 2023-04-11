Cascades East Transit still needs bus drivers; Deschutes County explores options to expedite licensing process

(Update: Adding video, comments by CET transportation Director, driver, county commissioner)

It can take up to 12 weeks for applicants to obtain CDL; expansion plans on hold

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cascades East Transit is looking for more bus drivers, so it can return service back to pre-covid levels and offer new routes.

“For Bend Fixed Route, we’ve had a shortage of around eight to 12 drivers, which is why we had to reduce service here," CET Transportation Director Andrea Breault said Tuesday.

In rural areas, they’re short five to 10 bus drivers.

Courtney O'Connor has been driving buses for CET for nearly five years.

“You know, Covid changed things, and we’re on the uptick of that now," O'Connor said.

Like so many staffing challenges seen by public agencies and private businesses alike, CET has had to adapt to the hardships brought on by COVID-19.

For instance, it had to cancel Route 10, their lowest-serving route in Bend, and it has reduced the frequency of overall service.

Fortunately, things are slowly but surely starting to look up for the agency. With full staffing level and resources, it plans to expand service hours and offer Sunday routes to the public.

But the main setback for hiring CET drivers has been the the process to acquire a commercial driver's (CDL) license.

"Some of the folks that we are bringing in do not have a commercial drivers license, so it usually takes between eight and 12 weeks to train those folks, get certified, and tested," Breault said. "That way, they can operate the large transit vehicle here in Bend."

This week, Deschutes County commissioners are planning to explore options to help interested applicants meet requirements quicker.

Commissioner Patti Adair said, "Summer’s coming, they have all those recreation vehicles that they do for the rafting, and those are going to need people that have CDL licenses."

Currently, there’s only one person giving tests for a commercial driver's license in Central Oregon.

Breault said, "We’re looking at options like perhaps the Department of Education that could maybe lend a hand in helping certified drivers get tested there."

The shortage of drivers is putting expansion plans for the transit system on hold, as they try to attract more applicants.

"We’re looking to bring in routes 8 and 9, which are going to be serving the northeast and southeast portion of Bend, and we’re also looking to expand summer service to Mt. Bachelor," Breault said.

O'Connor said, "I hope things get back to normal. If you don’t want to sit behind a desk all day, come sit here and sit behind the wheel all day. It’s actually pretty fun -- it’s a fun job!"

CET serves between 12,000 and 14,000 riders per month. For ridership, its Bend Dial-a-Ride and Bend Fixed Route service are back to their pre-covid levels.

If you're interested in applying to be a CET bus driver, click here.