BLM seeking to hire 100 interns nationwide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Are you looking to kickstart a career in civil service?

The Bureau of Land Management is hiring 100 interns nationwide in the next few weeks. Come work with us!

Anyone 16 years or older and enrolled or soon to be enrollment in school, don’t miss this opportunity! Interns that successfully complete the program are eligible for positions with the federal government.

If chosen for a role in the Pacific Northwest, interns will help to care for 16.1 million acres of public lands. These locations unfold into a rich tapestry of diverse landscapes, starting where the mighty Columbia River crosses into northeastern Washington from Canada and ending at the lush headwaters of the Chetco River near California.

The BLM is charged with sustaining the health, diversity, and productivity of public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

The American people rely on the BLM to care for their public land, and BLM leaders are committed to building a team that represents all of America.

We are looking for interns in a variety of fields and functions, including:

• Civil Engineering

• Public Affairs

• Information Technology

• Survey

• Administration

• Land Law Examiner

• Natural Resources

• Land Surveyor

• Wildland Fire

• GIS

• Human Resources

• Grant Management

• Contracting

• Budget

• Environment Protection

If more than one looks interesting, don’t hesitate to apply for them all. The opportunity to apply for these internships will close as early as Wednesday, April 19. So don’t wait!

Anyone interested can find more information the BLM Internship Program here: https://bit.ly/41FGiNt

Or skip that step and apply for internships here: https://bit.ly/43tjCBr

