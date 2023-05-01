ODOT invites public review, feedback on draft 25-year Oregon Transportation Plan

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Your feedback on the draft Oregon Transportation Plan is important! Why? Because this 25-year plan guides transportation-related decisions that impact our communities, our state and even the region -- now and into the future, ODOT said Monday.

Here's the Oregon Department of Transportation announcement, in full:

Join the public hearing this Wed., May 3, 10 a.m. - noon to share your input on the draft plan. Visit the website for details on how to attend.

You can also review the draft plan (PDF) online and provide comment through our online form, available on ODOT's website, through May 12.

The hearing is open to everyone and accommodations to participate are available. If needed, please contact Stacey S. Goldstein, Stacey.S.Goldstein@odot.oregon.gov, 503-986-3531, or call statewide relay at 711.

Why is this plan important?

Oregon’s transportation system provides access to jobs, healthcare, childcare, food, housing, recreation, and so much more, and it plays a critical role in the state’s economy. With your help, we’re creating a plan that addresses important issues tied to transportation such as climate change, social equity, population growth, new technologies and more. Your participation is essential to creating a plan that supports a more sustainable and equitable transportation system for all Oregonians. Learn more and give us your feedback today!#