Gov. Kotek orders flags to half-staff in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Tina Kotek on Saturday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff on Sunday in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

The order is in accordance with a national declaration. The flags will be lowered for the entire day on Sunday.

"Firefighting requires risk and sacrifice. Oregon communities and communities across the country rely on firefighters to protect our land, our homes, and even our lives,” Governor Kotek said. “Their contributions will outlive any single fire. Firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty leave behind a legacy of courage and honor.”