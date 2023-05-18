Oregon Elections Division refers Democratic donor investigation to Department of Justice

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Elections Division announced Thursday it will refer an investigation into Democratic Party donor Nishad Singh to the Oregon Department of Justice for review and, if warranted, criminal prosecution.

The investigation stems from a $500,000 contribution to the Oregon Democratic Party in October of 2022 that was incorrectly reported as originating from Prime Trust LLC, the division said in a news release, which continues in full below.

“Nishad Singh admitted under oath in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York that he agreed to make political donations in his own name that were funded with money from Sam Bankman-Fried's companies FTX and Alameda,” said Alma Whalen, the state Elections Manager.

In addition to Singh’s admission in court, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York told the Democratic Party of Oregon that it believed the $500,000 contribution at issue in this case was funded with money wrongfully taken by Sam Bankman-Fried from FTX and Alameda.

“After a seven-month investigation, we believe this is sufficient information to justify a referral to the Oregon Department of Justice to consider prosecuting Mr. Singh under state law for making a contribution in a false name,” Whalen said.

The investigation did not find clear evidence that the Democratic Party of Oregon knew the true donor when they reported the contribution last year, the Elections Division said. Instead, the investigation determined that the Party could have taken more care with its compliance.

Therefore, in a settlement with the Party, the Elections Division will require the Party to publicly share the steps they are taking to prevent future mistakes and report on their follow through. These oversight requirements will serve the public interest through transparency and future compliance with campaign finance laws – an outcome that could not have been achieved in court.

The Oregon Democratic Party will pay a $15,000 fine and up to $50,000 in total fines if it does not comply with the oversight measures. If additional information comes to light, the settlement does not prevent reopening an investigation into the Party.