Bend Police Department installing dash, in-patrol car camera systems, following up on body-worn camera project

Will turn on automatically when lights are activated, can also be manually switched on

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Police Department said Tuesday it is having Axon fleet cameras installed in all of patrol cars this month, the second phase of its body-worn camera project that began two years ago.

Last July, the Bend City Council approved a five-year, $679,500 contract with Axon to install a fleet camera system in police patrol vehicles, "paving the way for Bend officers to increase law enforcement accountability and have additional public safety equipment at their fingertips," the department said in its announcement.

The contract provided for the purchase and installation of the dash and rear-facing cameras, as well as software and video storage.

The in-car faces into the backseat so you can see a person in custody, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller explained.

Miller said the cameras will "automatically turn on when a vehicle’s red/blue lights are illuminated and in some other situations, and can be turned on with the press of a button as well."

Last week, Axon technicians began installing the Axon fleet camera systems in all patrol vehicles. That work is expected to continue through at least June 14. When complete, every officer will use a body-worn camera and every vehicle will be equipped with a camera during their shifts.

This is the second and final phase in the Bend Police Department’s body-worn camera project that was brought before the City Council and approved in 2021. Axon is also the vendor for the Bend Police Department’s body-worn camera system, which was implemented in 2021-22.

The goal of these camera systems is to further increase the transparency of our local law enforcement actions, as well as to improve public safety, reduce crime and assist in prosecution efforts, the department said.

"The camera systems serve as an effective tool for helping the public access and understand interactions between officers and community members," it said.

All video recordings will be stored in a secure cloud location, and the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office will have the ability to review the recordings.

"We are pleased that the installation of our in-car camera systems is nearly complete,” Police Chief Mike Krantz said. “This technological advancement marks a significant milestone in our commitment to enhance safety, transparency and accountability. The state-of-the-art system also enhances our ability to capture critical evidence.

We are committed to using technology to improve our service to the community. The City of Bend Police Department will continue to be at the forefront of innovation in public safety.”