Chavez-DeRemer, colleagues introduce bill to expand rural child care access

WASHINGTON – Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05), a member of the House Agriculture Committee, joined Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), and Tina Smith (D-Minn.), along with Reps. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-03), Tracey Mann (KS-01), and Yadira Caraveo (CO-08) to introduce the Expanding Childcare in Rural America (ECRA) Act.

This bipartisan and bicameral proposal seeks to provide accessible, affordable, and quality child care in rural communities, according to the news release, which continues in full elow.

“During the two Farm Bill listening sessions I’ve held with Oregon farmers and ranchers, they’ve raised concerns about a lack of access to child care. I brought this problem to Secretary Vilsack’s attention when he was in front of the Agriculture Committee, but it’s clear Congress needs to take proactive steps to help these parents. I’m honored to join my colleagues in introducing this bipartisan legislation that directs the USDA to help parents in rural areas find accessible, affordable, and high-quality care for their children,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

Specifically, the Expanding Childcare in Rural America Act would direct the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to authorize and prioritize projects that address the availability, quality, and cost of child care in agricultural and rural communities through several programs, including the Community Facilities Program, the Community Facilities Technical Assistance and Training Grant, the Business and Industry Loan Guarantee program, the Rural Business Development Grant Program, the Rural Innovation Strong Economy Grant Program, and the Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program.

The bill would also allow the USDA to make awards through intermediaries such as child care resource and referral organizations, staffed family child care networks, and Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) with demonstrated expertise in the child care sector. The proposal is supported by several organizations, including the American Farm Bureau Federation and the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Chavez-DeRemer has held two Farm Bill listening sessions, and Oregonians raised concerns about access to child care during both sessions. During an Agriculture Committee hearing with USDA Secretary Vilsack, she brought these concerns to his attention and has continued exploring policy solutions to address the rural child care shortage.