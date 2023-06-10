Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer holds agriculture, business roundtable in Sisters

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer was in Sisters Saturday to attend the Sisters Rodeo but also to hold a business roundtable at the Sisters Area Chamber of Commerce.

The first-term Republican Fifth District congresswoman held the session to hear the concerns from people in the Sisters-area business community.

They included:

Judy Trego, CEO of the Sisters Area Chamber of Commerce and president of the new nonprofit Sisters Community Foundation

Keith Cyrus, farmer and owner of Aspen Lakes Golf Course and Brand 33 restaurant

Lance Brant, owner of Capstone CPA

Katie Beasley, with Cascade Street Distillery

Jesse Durham, owner of Sisters Coffee

Shawn McCance, CEO of Black Butte Ranch

Among the issues discussed were the impacts of drought conditions, finding employees to hire and retain, and the challenges of finding or creating affordable workforce housing.