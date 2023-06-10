Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer holds agriculture, business roundtable in Sisters
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer was in Sisters Saturday to attend the Sisters Rodeo but also to hold a business roundtable at the Sisters Area Chamber of Commerce.
The first-term Republican Fifth District congresswoman held the session to hear the concerns from people in the Sisters-area business community.
They included:
Judy Trego, CEO of the Sisters Area Chamber of Commerce and president of the new nonprofit Sisters Community Foundation
Keith Cyrus, farmer and owner of Aspen Lakes Golf Course and Brand 33 restaurant
Lance Brant, owner of Capstone CPA
Katie Beasley, with Cascade Street Distillery
Jesse Durham, owner of Sisters Coffee
Shawn McCance, CEO of Black Butte Ranch
Among the issues discussed were the impacts of drought conditions, finding employees to hire and retain, and the challenges of finding or creating affordable workforce housing.