Bend homeless service providers expect tougher challenges if sheriff’s proposed near-ban on county land camping passes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson recently proposed a major change in county rules about camping on county-owned land, proposing a near-ban on the practice, except if and when county commissioners set aside specific sites for the homeless population.

It's a strict angle at curbing Central Oregon's homelessness issue and the issues that arise, from fires to public health and safety.

At their June 7th board meeting, county commissioners voted 2-1 to advance the proposal to a public hearing.

Central Oregon organizations that provide help for the homeless say the solution to homelessness is complicated. But in general, they believe if the code change is passed and a camping crackdown happens, they'll have to pick up the slack.

Gwenn Wysling, the executive director of the Bethlehem Inn, says creating a rule is not the way to solve the problem.

"It's only going to put more pressure on service providers that are already doing the work," Wysling said. "We have to have better solutions than to just outright ban camping."

The code change is still in the draft phase. It would only allow camping on county land during extreme weather, and if approved by county staff.

David Notari, director of development at Shepherd's House Ministries, says service providers already feel the squeeze on resources.

"Even without the code, the reality is that all service providers are cresting at maximums," Notari told NewsChannel 21.

Notari noted in the past, when homeless encampments have been cleared out, the Shepherd's House shelter sees a small uptick in demand. But not all who are displaced accept help, especially those living on county land, such as in the China Hat and Juniper Ridge areas.

"Many of those who will be impacted by this -- those who live in the tent environment, they aren't all necessarily interested in shelter services," Notari said. "Because of their mental illness oftentimes and their addictions, (they) have decided that's the best place for them to be."

"We imagine the tensions that'll occur out in the community with those folks will rise a lot," he added.

Management at both the Shepherd's House and Bethlehem Inn didn't know the sheriff would be proposing the near-camping ban ahead of time.

"We got a head's up just the night before, but with not enough notice that we could be there," Wysling said.

Notari says those in charge at the Shepherd's House found out through an article on the front page of the paper. They were also notified one day before the meeting.

"There wasn't a lot of time to be able to think through, sift through, and know what that actually meant, how it was going to apply to us," Notari said.

NewsChannel 21 reached out to the Sheriff's Office for comment and asked which service providers were notified of the proposed code change. Sgt. Jason Wall, the public information officer for the Sheriff's Office, said via email:

"The notice of the work meeting that was held at the county building was posted on the Deschutes County website, to my knowledge. The proposed county ordinance regarding camping on county land is in a draft phase only at this time. There will be other opportunities for the public, business owners, and services providers to weigh in on the proposed ordinance in the future."

The sheriff's proposal comes at a time of uncertainty in the county's homeless response.

In March, the city of Bend had the county's support to create a managed campsite on the south end of town, but commissioners later backed out in a 2-1 vote.

Commissioner Tony DeBone told NewsChannel 21 the county asked the state to help create a managed campsite, but that those requests haven't amounted to much progress.

The director of the Coordinated Houseless Response Office recently resigned, and the office's board of directors is still working out kinks in structure and leadership.

Wysling says the solution lies in part with the development of the CHRO.

"My hope would be that there would be more attention paid to the Coordinated Houseless Response Office that is working on this and trying to create some of the solutions, rather than just trying to relocate people," she said.

"We want to be providing housing options, looking at more safe parking, shelter beds, and the case management needed to help people move beyond the current camping situation," she added.

As of Friday, the county had not set a date for the public hearing on the Sheriff's proposed change.