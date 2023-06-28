State review board hears emotional testimony, will decide if Bend-area killer should leave Oregon State Hospital

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – In a 2-hour hearing often as heart-wrenchingly emotional as any criminal sentencing, Oregon’s Psychiatric Security Review Board heard testimony Wednesday for and against the Oregon State Hospital’s request that a Bend-area killer be allowed to move to a locked residential treatment facility near Portland.

A judge found Joanna Kasner guilty except for insanity of second-degree murder in the January 2019 shooting death of Valerie Peterson, a neighbor who was walking her dog in the Boonesborough area north of Bend.

Kasner did not speak at the hearing, held virtually, but her attorney, Harris Matarazzo, and psychiatrist painted a picture of a woman who can be adequately treated and controlled under the proposed treatment plan, one of over 100 exhibits submitted for the board to review.

Dr. Sumrat Sethi said Kasner’s delusional disorder and PTSD are in remission, thanks mainly to therapy and neuro-feedback treatment, although she is not taking medication for either due to severe physical side effects.

“I would say she’s psychiatrically stable at this point,” Sethi said. “She’s expressed extreme remorse for her behaviors and empathy for the consequences of her actions on her victims, not once but many times. I have no reason to believe what she said was not genuine.”

In fact, Sethi said she had been allowed privileges such as leaving the OSH grounds for a “Coffee in the Park” program numerous times. The psychiatrist noted that she’d be in a more restrictive setting than at OSH to start at the Clackamas County treatment facility, where an opening for her is expected in July, and she would have to earn greater privileges.

But Peterson’s distraught family members begged the board not to trust the woman, who they referred to as a “master manipulator.” They had said much the same in talking with NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo in the days leading up to the hearing.

Peterson’s husband, Steve, broke down and said, “She’s literally just destroyed my life.”

“There’s no reason for her to get out in two freakin’ years!” he said. “She took everything I got.”

Kasner broke down in tears as one after another of her victim’s family spoke or had their statements read into the record about the agony the crime left behind, calling Kasner a danger to the community and society and urging the board to “see through these lies and deceit.”

If she’s indeed any better, they argued, she should go to prison instead.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Boyd said there was insufficient evidence in the record to show that Kasner could be adequately controlled, if released into the community, due to her “long record of an aggressive nature, significant psychosis” and “delusional, shifting stories.”

“From the outset, she has not been willing to accept the diagnosis of delusional disorder, or continue on medications,” Boyd said. She said Kasner engages in “positive impression management – puts on a good face,” and should be denied release until she exhibits a “true insight and understanding of her disorder.”

Kasner’s attorney, Matarazzo, said nothing will excuse his client’s “horrific crimes” but that the evidence showed she has made “significant progress,” with no relapse into delusions.

The Psychiatric Security Review Board took the matter under advisement, with a decision to be issued in coming days.