18-year flag display tradition sets off Fourth celebrations in downtown Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- The first of many events held around Bend to celebrate the Fourth of July began at 7 a.m. Tuesday, as American flags were placed across downtown Bend by friends, family and Boy Scout Troop 25.

The Parade of Flags took place in Brooks Park and continued down Wall and Bond streets. It began with veterans activist Dick Tobiason's reading of a letter from John Adams, discussing how to celebrate the country's independence.

"He said there ought to be a lot of bells and whistles and fireworks and bonfires. So that's what we do. So tonight we'll have big fireworks.” said Tobiason, chairman of the Bend Heroes Foundation.

The Boy Scouts have been helping out with the flag installation for over a decade.

The tradition first started when the newly created Troop 25 didn't have a bank account. They partnered with the foundation and sold flags for $75. That money went toward paying for camping equipment.

Senior Patrol Leader Bryan Russell, who attended Tuesday's event, has been helping nearly every year he's been in the troop.

"I think it's really cool that we get to show appreciation for our veterans every Fourth of July, any time we can," he said.

The Bend Heroes Foundation has about 300 flags that each at one time flew over the U.S. Capitol, and are embroidered with the names of fallen servicemembers from the area.

They are brought out for display on each patriotic occasion throughout the year. The flags will be taken down at day's end, and next will be displayed on Veterans Day.

