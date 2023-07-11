Bend woman launches petition drive, urges lawmakers to require use of helmets by young horseback riders

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend woman launched a petition drive Monday, urging Oregon lawmakers to require the use of helmets by children taking part in horseback-riding activities.

"Horseback riding poses inherent risks, and it is crucial to take immediate action to safeguard the lives of our children," petitioner Ashley Kimler said. "Startling statistics reveal that horseback riding is more dangerous than motorcycle riding, with a higher rate of injuries per 1,000 hours of riding. Shockingly, a significant proportion of these injuries include head injuries and trauma to the thoracic region."

Here's the rest of Kimler's announcement about her effort:

The current situation leaves young riders vulnerable to life-altering head injuries. Reports from medical examiners consistently show that over 60% of horse-related deaths result from head injuries. By implementing mandatory helmet usage, these tragic incidents can be prevented.

Neglecting to address this issue puts our children's futures at risk and subjects them to unnecessary harm. It is our moral duty to protect their well-being and create an environment where they can pursue their passion for horseback riding without fear.

The urgency for immediate action cannot be overstated. Helmets have been proven to be highly effective in reducing the risk of head injuries, with the potential to decrease head trauma by 70-80%. By mandating the use of helmets for children on horseback, we can proactively protect our young riders and ensure their safety.

Several states, including Florida and New York, have already recognized the importance of such measures and implemented similar laws to safeguard their young equestrians. Now is the time for Oregon to follow suit and prioritize the well-being of its children.

The petition aims to rally Oregonians to unite and voice their support for the mandatory use of helmets for children on horseback. By signing this petition, individuals can send a resounding message to lawmakers that the safety of our children is non-negotiable.

"We have the power to make a difference and protect the lives of our young riders," said Ashley Kimler, the petitioner. "Let us unite and ensure the safety of our young equestrians, prevent avoidable tragedies, and create a culture of responsible and secure horseback riding in Oregon."

The petition has gained considerable momentum since its launch, garnering support from concerned citizens. It is encouraged to share the petition through various social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and email, to raise awareness and encourage more individuals to join the cause.

To sign the petition and support the mandatory use of helmets for children on horseback in Oregon, please visit https://www.change.org/safeoregonriders.