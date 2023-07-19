Merkley introduces bills to protect Americans from hazardous wildfire smoke, extreme heat

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Wednesday the introduction of two bills aimed at protecting communities across the nation from the hazardous health, economic, and environmental impacts of severe wildfire smoke and extreme heat events, which are becoming more frequent due to climate chaos—the Wildfire Smoke Emergency Declaration Act and the Smoke and Heat Ready Communities Act.

“When wildfire smoke blankets our communities, it’s dangerous for public health and dampens everyday life for those under the hazardous plumes of dark smoke emitted by these events,” said Senator Merkley. “It’s crucial that we make sure communities have access to all of the resources they need to battle blazes and protect themselves from the dangerous smoke and heat that has unfortunately become expected during these hot summer months. ”

The Wildfire Smoke Emergency Declaration Act would allow the president to declare a “smoke emergency” when wildfire smoke creates hazardous air quality conditions.

This declaration would authorize federal agencies to provide emergency assistance to states and local communities to establish smoke shelters, assist with relocation efforts, and install emergency smoke monitors.

The bill would also authorize the Small Business Administration to provide financial relief to businesses affected by wildfire smoke to help cover lost revenue.

The Wildfire Smoke Emergency Declaration Act is also sponsored by U.S. Senators Padilla, Feinstein, and Wyden.

The Smoke and Heat Ready Communities Act would help states make necessary air quality upgrades by providing federal grant funding to help local communities invest in protecting public health from wildfire smoke. The legislation would:

Authorize the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to make grants to state and local agencies to support the development and implementation of programs that support local communities in detecting, preparing for, communicating with the public about, or mitigating the environmental and public health aspects of wildfire smoke and extreme heat, including creating clean air or cooling spaces.

Authorize the EPA to create four Centers of Excellence at institutions of higher education to ensure that wildfire smoke and extreme heat research is responsive to the challenges that people face on the ground.

Authorize the EPA to create a grant program to help states, local government, and tribes research, develop, and implement plans to mitigate wildfire smoke and extreme heat.

Companion legislation led by Representatives Anna Eshoo (D-CA-16) and Mike Thompson (D-CA-04) was introduced in the House of Representatives today.

The Smoke and Heat Ready Communities Act is also sponsored by U.S. Senators Bennet, Feinstein, Blumenthal, Padilla, Fetterman, Wyden, and Sanders.

This latest legislation builds on Senator Merkley’s work as a leader in Congress in tackling wildfire smoke and heat threats. As Chair of the Interior Appropriations Subcommittee, he secured major investments for wildfire suppression and forest health in the 2023 federal government funding bill. As part of Fiscal Year 2024 funding in the Agriculture Appropriations bill, which was passed out of the committee last month, Merkley secured $4.5 million for research into smoke-impacted grapes at Oregon State University (OSU) and other West Coast universities.

Earlier this month, Merkley and Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet introduced the Cleaner Air Spaces Act (CASA), which would provide grants to vastly expand local programs that provide free air filtration units to households and establish clean air centers in communities vulnerable to wildfire smoke. Additionally, Merkley introduced bipartisan legislation to boost specialized wildland firefighter training at civilian conservation centers.

Merkley established a wildfire smoke preparedness grant program at EPA to support local efforts to prepare for and protect against wildfire smoke hazards— which has seen continued funding for the last two fiscal years—as well as securing $800,000 in federal funding as a community-initiated project so the University of Oregon could officially launch its new Center for Wildfire Smoke Research and Practice.

Senator Merkley will continue to push for ways to tackle smoke and heat threats, with the support of key organizations around the country. His Smoke and Heat Ready Communities Act is endorsed by the Neighbors for Clean Air, League of Oregon Cities, Oregon Environmental Council, Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste (PCUN), Climate Solutions, American Lung Association, American Thoracic Society, Allergy and Asthma Network, American Public Health Association, Mom’s Clean Air Force, American College of Allergy, Asthma, and American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology.