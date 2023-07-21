‘We really do feel for them’: Bend’s Hunnell Road sweep leaves former residents scattered across the area

(Update: Adding video, comments by Fyre dispensary general manager)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend's Hunnell Road encampment clearing and closure that began earlier this week has left many of the former residents with nowhere to go, they say.

Those who spoke to NewsChannel 21 last week say there is no room at shelters in the city for them and their belongings, especially their RVs and other vehicles, many of which they have been unable to get running. The city has been moving those vehicles to a storage area.

The city says so far one trailer, two vehicles, and nine tents have been removed from the area.

We asked people still living along Hunnell Road where people are going.

We were told many went to encampments near China Hat Road south of town and at Juniper Ridge to the north.

Some Bend residents have also told us they've seen more camping near AutoZone on South Highway 97, near Fred Meyer. We drove by, but did not see anyone camped out.

They've also reported an increase of homeless on Third Street, near the Hawthorne Station transit stop.

The former residents we talked to said they will just move back to the Juniper Ridge or China Hat Road encampments.

Some viewers have submitted photos and videos of what they say is an increase in homeless people in front of area stores and businesses. One viewer sent video from Fyre of Bend dispensary of a reportedly homeless man he said was attempting to light the business on fire.

"People are definitely returning, not as (high) numbers as last summer, when it was at its highest point," said Kevin McMahon, the general manager of Fyre.

Last summer, ODOT cleaned up an encampment right behind the business.

Thursday morning, security footage caught a reportedly homeless man setting a fire in the dumpster.

"We came to work and there was actually still a blaze in our trash can area," McMahon said. "So during the whole craziness, then a police officer showed up, and luckily he was able to watch the fire until the fire department came and then put out the fire."

He says he doesn't think the man started the fire maliciously, and believes the sweep has caused added stress.

"I think, you know, getting pushed out of your home, even if it's not a permanent home, it's going to be very emotionally draining," McMahon said. "And I think if you're not mentally able to deal with that -- we really do feel for them."