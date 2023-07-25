Bend Park & Rec District gives update on patrols after man sets up encampment in Drake Park

(Update: Adding video, comments from Horton, camper at Drake Park)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Longtime Bend Park & Recreation District Executive Director Don Horton has announced that he'll be retiring at the end of September 2024, more than 20 years after he took the helm of the park district that has reflected the city's rapid growth over that time.

Horton made the announcement to the staff and park board last week, to give the board ample time to find his successor. He cites the transformation of numerous parks, such as Farewell, Riverbend and Juniper, as some of the district's biggest accomplishments during his tenure.

The district also recently hired a private security firm to patrol parks 24/7. "The biggest negative we get is that they're really busy. And so, sometimes I'll think that our success has created that in our parks, especially along the river" Horton said Tuesday.

Horton also mentioned some challenges currently facing the district that he hopes to help with during his remaining time in the role. "Well the biggest trouble areas are the river. That's what we're trying to do. Educate people about the wide use of drinking. Parks are not the best place to do that."

Drake Park has become one problem area, a popular spot for river floaters and kayakers.

Lately, the scenery often includes people who appear to be homeless collecting cans and bottles.

Mike, a man who's been camping at Drake Park since July 4th, says he saw no other encampments and noticed a high volume of visitors leaving behind redeemable items. "20 to 28 dollars a day is a good day."

Mike continued, "The cops give me permission and the employees to be here as long as I keep it relatively organized and I can't fly a sign."

Bend police tell us they haven't encouraged anyone to camp at Drake Park.

The department reports 45 calls for service to Drake Park since the start of June.

A few were for welfare checks for people thought to be homeless, while 3 were for unwanted subjects.

Bend Park and Rec tell us they rely on police and the Sheriff's Office to discourage camping at city parks.

The $200,000 investment in extra security is largely dedicated to enforcing alcohol restrictions, and laws for leashing pets and discouraging vandalism.

"So anywhere between Fair Well Park and Drake Park we're really trying to concentrate our efforts, along with the police department and the Sheriff's Office, educating people on the dangers of mixing alcohol with the water" Horton told NewsChannel 21.

The district hired Trident Professional Security to monitor the parks 24/7.

The district's contract with Trident doesn't expire until June 2025.