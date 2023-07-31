City of Bend’s Energy Score Program ‘still in early stages’ as first month comes to a close

(Update: Adding video, comments from city management analyst, inspector)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - Lynnea Miller, principal broker at Bend Premier Real Estate, says the city's new Home Energy Score Program and listing requirement that launched July 1 has caused a real headache for Realtors.

She says the program is confusing for sellers and that no real buyers look at homes' energy scores, adding $300 or $400 before a listing.

"It's bad -- it's real bad," Miller told us. "The city didn't think this out well enough. Realtors are not against an energy score, just against the mandate."

The Home Energy Score Program is part of the City of Bend's Community Climate Action Plan, which pledges to cut fossil fuel use and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% in 2030.

A Home Energy Score provides an energy efficiency score for homes, according to the city website on the program. As of this month, all homes listed for in Bend are required to display the score in sales listings.

Cate Schneider, senior management analyst for the city of Bend, said the program "is completely voluntary for the person buying the home."

"This is really a buyer education program, so it's putting this information in the hands of buyers, so that they understand what the expected energy efficiency performance of the home might be," she said.

Meanwhile, Energy Score assessors are making a mad dash now, to meet the demand.

One inspection company, Porchlight Home Inspection, says their inspection prices range from $250-$300. They've been combining real estate inspections and energy assessments for a more "cost-effective" plan.

But some home sellers fear that energy assessors will raise the prices of inspections, costing them even more.

The city says they plan on monitoring prices set by inspection companies, to determine if the program needs any modifications.

"We're in the early stages of the program," Schneider said. "There's still a lot that can be changed."