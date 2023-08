U.S. Senator Ron Wyden was in Bend Saturday for a wildfire briefing at the Deschutes National Forest headquarters. Forest Service officials, as well as representatives of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon Department of Forestry and BLM spoke with the senator about how the wildfire season has been going. Wyden focused his remarks on discussing firefighter pay and prescribed burns.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.