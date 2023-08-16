Nearly a year after East Bend Safeway shooting, city councilors call for more action to curb gun violence

Councilors also get wildfire update from city's fire chief, new emergency management director

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly a year after the East Bend Safeway shooting, Bend city councilors gave a statement Wednesday evening, noting a recent fatal shooting in downtown Bed, calling for more action "to end the public health crisis around gun violence" and voicing support of Measure 114, now in legal limbo.

Here's the full statement, as read at the start of the council meeting by Councilor Anthony Broadman:

"On August 28 of last year, a gunman at the Eastside Safeway took the lives of two of our community members. We want to take a moment to remember them. We continue to mourn the loss of the victims, Glenn Edward Bennett and Donald Ray Surrett, Jr.

"We also know that our community lost its sense of safety on that tragic evening last summer. Suddenly, going to the grocery store was a frightening experience. We appreciate how community members supported each other in the shocking days that followed the shooting. We thank the locals who made an effort to support the store when it reopened.

"We are thankful to our Bend Police officers who responded swiftly and bravely to the active shooter situation. They train for these types of incidents, hoping they never have to put that training into action, and put themselves in harm’s way to protect our community members. We continue to support our police department through funding for training and technology that ensure they’ll be able to respond to incidents like these in the best way possible.

"We must do more to end the public health crisis around gun violence.

"Last week, 33-year-old Taylor Wyss of Redmond was shot and killed on a sidewalk in Bend. The community mourns this loss of life, as we also continue to mourn the 2021 shooting death of Barry Washington Jr. Both of these men were killed by someone who brought a gun to Downtown. These deaths were and are incredibly impactful to our community.

"We, the Bend City Council, support more responsible gun ownership regulations such as Measure 114, which expands background checks and training to purchase firearms, and limits magazine size. We pledge to continue to advocate for policies needed to end the epidemic of shootings so everyone can feel safe in our community.

Mayor Melanie Kebler also referred citizens to the group Moms Demand Action and its efforts for more public safety measures to protect against gun violence, and mentioned the recent success of a Bend church's first "Guns to Gardens" event, in which citizens could surrender unwanted firearms, to be disassembled turned into garden tools.

Councilors also voted 6-0 to create a temporary, independent advisory council to review and make recommendations on councilor and mayor compensation. Members will be chosen next month, but any changes would take effect after the next election cycle.

During their work session, councilors got a got a wildfire and emergency preparedness update from Fire Chief Todd Riley and Carrie Karl, the city's newly named, first director of emergency management.

Here's that presentation: