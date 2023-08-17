USPS says Redmond post office is actively hiring amid nationwide staffing struggles, lingering customer criticism

(Update: Adding video, comments from USPS, Redmond resident)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NewsChannel 21 looked into continued complaints about the Redmond Post Office. The U.S. Postal Service admits having issues with hiring and staffing, but says it's not causing delays for mail deliveries.

"The post office has very skilled management in place, and they're overseeing our day-to-day operations and using every available resource at their disposal to help overcome the short staffed challenges," Kim Frum, a USPS strategic communications specialist, told us Thursday.

A Redmond resident who asked not to be identified says he's been experiencing problems for several months.

"Recently, especially in the last six months or so, we have at least one (day a week) where they don't come out and pick up the packages." he said. "And then in the last month or so, they don't even, aren't even delivering."

Mail delivery and package pickups are crucial for the online retail business he's had for more than 20 years.

"Your reputation is key, and if we don't ship right away, we start getting dinged," he added.

To address staffing issues, post office employees are rotating shifts and assignments. Staff is coming in from other offices nearby or from across the state, and in some instances, employees are coming from neighboring states to deal with the workload.

Frum said, "Because we are borrowing employees a lot of time, the employees are not familiar with the neighborhood like a regular Redmond post office employee would be."

"So it may mean in some instances that maybe not all deliveries can be made the day that they're expected," she added. "But if that happens, all mail that is delayed is prioritized for delivery the next business day."

The Redmond post office is also actively recruiting. There's a job fair every Thursday this month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. And there is already another scheduled for next month.

Frum said, "As a whole, the Postal Service itself across not just Oregon and across the nation, is facing staffing challenges."

The goal of the Postal Service is to hire several hundred employees throughout the state.

Frum responded to NewsChannel 21 in writing, saying that "the Redmond office currently has no mail delays. However, hiring and staffing issues remain."

"The Postal Service is not immune from the current staffing and hiring challenges encountered by nearly every industry, and that includes the Redmond post office," Frum wrote. "The good news is the office has skilled management in place, overseeing the day-to-day operations and using every available resource at our disposal to meet the challenges.

'We’ve been aggressively hiring since 2022 to help bring consistency to our service," she continued. "The Redmond office is holding a job fair every Thursday in the month of August — Aug. 17, 24, 31, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. — and one already on the schedule for Thursday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. There are even more events planned in the very near future.

"Due to the staffing challenges, we are rotating employees and assignments, as needed, and using every available resource at our disposal, including borrowing employees from other offices — nearby, across the state, or in some instances neighboring states — to match the workload to continue to provide the service our customers deserve.

"The employees we have “borrowed” are usually new to the area and may not know the routes as well as the regular Redmond carriers. This may mean, in some instances not all deliveries can be made. But all mail in this instance is sent out the next business day to complete delivery.

"The goal of the Postal Service is to hire several hundred employees throughout Oregon. This contrasts with many industries and businesses who are downsizing or constricting their staffing. These are solid jobs with the opportunity for excellent pay, full federal benefits and opportunities. We have Post Office locations in local neighborhoods across the state, allowing prospective employees the chance to work near home.

"Anyone interested in a job with the Postal Service is welcome to visit any post office location and inquire or go online. Jobs are posted on the website usps.com/careers every other Tuesday until we are fully staffed. The need is especially urgent for mail carriers, clerks and mail handlers. However, interested applicants should always check with their local Post Office for information on available positions.

"It’s worth noting, while we don’t keep state-by-state information, the average time to deliver mail and packages across the nation remains consistent, at 2.5 days. To put it another way, 98% of the nation’s population receives their mail and packages in less than three days. This percentage recently improved, and USPS is working hard to correct service-related issues in the other limited areas," Frum's statement concluded.