Merkley, Wyden: Over $1 million headed to SW, SE Oregon for sagebrush, fish passage, riparian restoration work

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – A year after the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law, Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Friday a total of $1.3 million in IRA funding headed to Southwest Oregon and Southeast Oregon Sagebrush Restoration Landscapes. These funds will be used for fuels reduction, improving fish habitat, and treating invasive weeds.

“Restoring Oregon’s ecosystems is critical to protecting biodiversity and making our landscapes more resilient to climate chaos and wildfires,” said Senator Merkley, who used his position as Chairman of the Interior Appropriations Subcommittee to secure this funding. “This investment will go towards collaborative conservation efforts—modeling “the Oregon Way”—which will help support our rural economies for years to come.”

“The winners from this federal investment are our state’s natural treasures and Oregonians who enjoy them and count on an all-out effort to protect their communities from wildfires,” Wyden said. “I’ve been gratified to hear at town halls this summer in southwest and southeast Oregon how the Inflation Reduction Act that I fought to pass continues to pay ongoing dividends for conservation, recreation, the climate crisis and going on the offensive against wildfires.”

The Inflation Reduction Act is the largest climate and energy-related investment in the history of the United States. Projects included in this announcement around the country include efforts to restore habitats, improve recreation experiences, reduce the threat of wildfire to communities, and leverage resources through government and community partnerships. Merkley and Wyden helped pass the Inflation Reduction Act knowing investments from this bill would greatly benefit Oregon’s climate and economy.