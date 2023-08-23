Oregon receives $1.9 million from USDA for variety of specialty crop projects

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service on Wednesday awarded over $1.9 million in Fiscal Year 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program funding to several Oregon projects and programs.

With this grant, the Oregon Department of Agriculture will fund projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crop products and create new market opportunities for the state’s specialty crop producers.

“With this year’s Specialty Crop Block Grant funding, Oregon is investing in innovative projects that will help address the needs of specialty crop producers within the region,” said USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt. “The funded projects will also further USDA’s efforts to ensure U.S. specialty crop products remain competitive in markets across the nation and abroad.”

Through the SCBGP, the Oregon Department of Agriculture will fund 12 projects. Among the department’s projects, is funding to the Northwest Cider Association to educate Oregon cidermakers on navigating barriers to international markets. Additional funded projects focus in areas such as the development of technology for on-site seed analysis, youth education programs, and connecting small and midsized specialty crops producers with national buyers.

The funding to Oregon is part of a total of $72.9 million in non-competitive FY 2023 SCBGP funding awarded to 54 states, territories, and the District of Columbia. The SCBGP funding supports farmers growing specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and nursery crops. USDA’s support will strengthen U.S. specialty crop production and markets, ensuring an abundant, affordable supply of highly nutritious fruits, vegetables, and other specialty crops, which are vital to the health and well-being of all Americans.

The funding for the SCBGP grants is authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill and FY2023 funding is awarded for a three-year period beginning Sept. 30, 2023. Since 2006, USDA has invested over $1 billion through the SCBGP to fund nearly 12,000 projects that have increased the long-term successes of producers and enhanced marketing opportunities for U.S. specialty crops products.

More information about these awards is available on this webpage: 2023 SCBGP Awarded Grants (pdf).